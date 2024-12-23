Logo
Business

S Korean SK Inc to sell majority stake in gas unit for $1.86 billion to private equity firm
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK is seen in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

23 Dec 2024 07:59PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2024 08:36PM)
SEOUL/ BENGALURU : SK Inc, the holding company of South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, plans to sell a stake worth 2.7 trillion won ($1.86 billion) in specialty gas manufacturing unit SK Specialty to local private equity firm Hahn & Company, it said in a filing on Monday.

Hahn & Co will acquire 85 per cent of SK Specialty, while SK Group will retain a 15 per cent stake in the unit, the private equity firm said.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that SK Inc had picked Hahn & Co as its preferred bidder to acquire the unit.

SK Specialty, a gas and chemical company, supplies key materials used in semiconductors, display panels and solar cells.

($1 = 1,452.4700 won)

Source: Reuters

