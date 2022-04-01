S Korean trade swings to deficit in March as import costs surge

SEOUL :South Korea's trade balance swung to a deficit in March as a sharp rise in prices of energy and raw material imports caused by supply snags and the Ukraine war offset bumper gains in exports.

Exports in March grew 18.2per cent from a year earlier to a record $63.48 billion, trade ministry data showed on Friday, beating an expected 17.5per cent growth in a Reuters' poll but slower than the 20.6per cent in February. Exports have extended gains for 17 straight months.

"March exports turned out better than expected and helped avoid a wider trade deficit, even as external risks such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to add pressure," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at Hi Investment & Securities.

"Despite worries about the chip industry outlook, semiconductors exports remained solid, supporting the overall data."

Friday's data showed shipments of semiconductors, the country's top export earner, stood at a record $13.12 billion, while that for petrochemical products also reached a record $5.42 billion.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, increased 16.6per cent, and those to the United States rose 19.9per cent.

Imports, meanwhile, jumped 27.9per cent to a record $63.62 billion, with combined $16.19 billion worth imports of crude oil, gas and coal taking the lead. That brought the trade balance to a $140 million deficit, after logging a $831 million surplus in February.

Cost pressures may ease going forward as the Biden administration on Thursday announced the release of 1 million barrels of crude oil per day for six months starting in May to lower gasoline prices.

"With the Ukraine crisis persisting, it is too early to feel relieved, but (with Biden's announcement) I think we can say we dodged the worst in terms of import growth and trade balance," Park said.

Separately on Friday, a private sector survey showed factory activity slowed in March as the economic fallout from the Ukraine war added strains to firms already struggling with supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

(Reporting by Joori Roh. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Sam Holmes)