S Korean utility KEPCO plans to cut costs, sell assets

SEOUL : South Korea's loss-making state-run power utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said on Friday it plans to cut costs and sell assets to save more than 25 trillion won ($18.93 billion) by 2026.

KEPCO, which is expected to report its eighth consecutive quarterly loss later on Friday, has seen bond issuance snowball as politicians remained reluctant to fully reflect international energy prices in domestic electricity bills.

KEPCO said it would postpone construction of power facilities to the extent that it does not interfere with stable power supply, work with the government to reduce power purchase costs and sell various assets in South Korea, in addition to previously-announced measures.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)