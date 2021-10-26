Logo
S Korea's 2021 trade volume hits US$1 trln, poised for record this year - customs
FILE PHOTO: A crane carries a container from a ship of Hanjin Shipping at Hanjin container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul in this August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

26 Oct 2021 02:24PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 02:21PM)
SEOUL : South Korea's trade volume reached US$1 trillion for the year on Tuesday and is set for a record in 2021, the country's customs agency said, rebounding from a four-year low seen in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit global trade.

The country's trade volume hit that milestone only seven times previously in history but later in those respective years, the customs agency said.

"Should this trend continue, this year's annual trade volume will set a record amount, signalling a complete recovery from the COVID-19 impact," the Korea Customs Service said in a statement.

The trade volume reached that level at 1:53 p.m. (0453 GMT), combining US$512.2 billion in exports volume and US$487.8 billion in imports volume, the agency said.

South Korea's trade volume was US$980.1 billion in 2020, the lowest since 2016.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

