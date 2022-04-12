Logo
S Korea's Ananti to write off assets related to Mt Kumgang in N.Korea -Yonhap
S Korea's Ananti to write off assets related to Mt Kumgang in N.Korea -Yonhap

12 Apr 2022 10:50AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 10:50AM)
South Korea's Ananti will stop businesses related to Mount Kumgang in North Korea and write off about $41 million of assets, Yonhap news agency reported, amid signs that Pyongyang had started dismantling facilities in the tourist region.

Ananti is expected to write off its assets - a golf course and a resort - located in the Mount Kumgang tourist region that was valued at 50.7 billion won ($41.0 million) as of last year, Yonhap reported, citing an Ananti official.

Ananti declined to make an immediate comment to Reuters.

North Korea appeared to have begun demolishing buildings at the Ananti Golf and Spa Resort opened to South Korean tourists in 2008 with luxurious facilities and a 19-hole golf course in the city of Kosong, Seoul-based NK News, which monitors North Korea, reported on Monday, citing commercial satellite imagery.

North Korea has not confirmed the demolition there.

On Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported that a forest fire had broken out near the golf course on Saturday, damaging unspecified facilities.

NK News said it was not able to determine whether the fire or the building destruction occurred first.

In October 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korea's "backward" and "shabby" facilities at the Mt Kumgang resort must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way, as relations cooled between the neighbours.

Mt Kumgang was one of two major inter-Korean economic projects, along with the Kaesong industrial zone, and an important token of cooperation between the countries during decades of hostilities following the 1950-53 Korean War.

Tours to Mt Kumgang were launched in 1998 with investment from South Korean firms such as Hyundai Asan Corp and Ananti, providing a rare source of cash worth millions of dollars a year for Pyongyang.

The programme was suspended in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot dead a South Korean tourist who had wandered unknowingly into a military area.

Last week, South Korea's unification ministry, which handles relations with the North, expressed regret over North Korea unilaterally dismantling the Haegeumgang Hotel, a huge floating facility owned by Hyundai Asan, docked near the golf course.

"This not only violates the investment guarantee agreement between the South and the North, but also undermines credibility between business operators who have been engaged in resolving matters through consultations," the ministry said on Friday.

Hyundai Asan has called for its assets in the North to be protected.

($1 = 1,237.2100 won)

(Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

