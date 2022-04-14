Logo
S Korea's central bank unexpectedly raises rates to 1.50%
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

14 Apr 2022 09:16AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 09:16AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's central bank raised its policy rate to the highest since August 2019 on Thursday in an unexpected move as it seeks to quell surging inflation, which is now double the bank's 2per cent target.

In a rate review held without a governor for the first time ever, the Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Board voted to raise the benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.50per cent, an outcome only 11 of 29 economists foresaw in a Reuters poll.

Joo Sang-yong, who serves as acting chairman of the BOK's monetary policy board after Lee Ju-yeol retired as governor last month, will hold a news conference at 0220 GMT.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

