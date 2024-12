SEOUL : South Korea's Doosan Enerbility said on Tuesday it had dropped a plan to spin off its business and combine it with affiliate Doosan Robotics, saying an "unexpected change in the external environment" had led to sharp stock price falls for both companies.

Shares of nuclear power-related companies like Doosan Enerbility fell following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of a martial law last week that sparked concerns about his policy initiatives.