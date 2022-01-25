S Korea's GDP growth at 11-year high in 2021 as exports boom

SEOUL :South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest pace in 11 years in 2021 thanks to a jump in exports and construction activity, tempering declines in capital investment and a slow recovery in the coronavirus-hit service sectors.

Bank of Korea data on Tuesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.0per cent in 2021, as demand for exports soared.

The BOK expects GDP to grow 3.0per cent this year as Asia's fourth-largest economy benefits from strength in chips exports and increased public spending, though record local COVID-19 cases this week are a threat to consumption.

"Global demand for our chips is resilient and strong exports will keep (South Korea's) growth momentum solid," said Hwang Sang-pil, head of BOK's Economics Statistics department.

"People are getting used to social distancing curbs.. Activity was slower in December but the hit is smaller than before."

From the third quarter, the economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.1per cent in the October-December period, beating the 0.9per cent expansion tipped in a Reuters poll and up from a 0.3per cent rise in the third quarter.

Growth in annual terms in the fourth quarter was at 4.1per cent, also beating a median forecast of 3.7per cent in the poll.

The BOK on Jan. 14 raised its benchmark interest rate to pre-pandemic levels and signalled it may tighten further as growth and inflationary pressures remain strong.

South Korea's economy has had a sharp albeit uneven bounce from the coronavirus slump in 2020 with exports expanding at their fastest annual pace in 11 years last year while the consumption recovery has been patchy due to social distancing curbs.

A recent Reuters poll of 20 economists forecast the economy to grow 2.9per cent this year, below the 3.0per cent projected by the BOK.

Tuesday's data showed exports were the main driver of growth in the fourth quarter, jumping 4.3per cent on-quarter.

Growth was also helped by private consumption and construction investment, which expanded 1.7per cent and 2.9per cent, respectively.

The service sector grew 1.3per cent in the fourth quarter, stronger than the third quarter but slower than the second.

Capital investment declined 0.6per cent on-quarter, following a 2.4per cent drop in the preceding three months.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)