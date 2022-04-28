Logo
S Korea's incoming govt to defray some COVID losses of small businesses
S Korea's incoming govt to defray some COVID losses of small businesses

FILE PHOTO: Men wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk at an empty park in Seoul, South Korea, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

28 Apr 2022 01:23PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 01:23PM)
SEOUL : South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's government will compensate 5.5 million owners of small businesses for losses suffered from COVID-19 curbs, the head of his transition team said on Thursday.

Yoon is expected to take office on May 10, and the team said in a statement that losses in operating income suffered by such businesses were estimated at 54 trillion won ($42 billion) because of curbs during the 2020-2021 period.

It did not say exactly how much would be paid, however, or state the size of a supplementary budget that is expected. ($1=1,271.3400 won)

Source: Reuters

