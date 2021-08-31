S Korea's Kakao Pay cuts IPO target by 6per cent to US$1.3 billion

SEOUL : South Korean fintech company Kakao Pay Corp has cut its planned initial public offering (IPO) target and now aims to raise up to 1.5 trillion won (US$1.29 billion) down from the previously announced 1.6 trillion won, the company said on Tuesday.

The adjustment from the company backed by Chinese e-commerce company Ant Group follows a Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) request for it to resubmit its IPO registration statement last month.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Louise Heavens)