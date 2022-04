SEOUL : South Korea's state run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Friday it had signed an 18-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with BP PLC that starts in 2025.

KOGAS will buy 1.58 million tonnes of LNG annually from BP, the company said in a statement. It did not provide financial details of the agreement.

KOGAS last year signed a 20-year LNG supply agreement with Qatar Petroleum for 2 million tonnes a year.