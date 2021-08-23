S Korea's LG Chem shares dive nearly 10per cent on GM electric vehicle recall

Logo
S Korea's LG Chem shares fall more than 6per cent on GM's Bolt EV recall
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo//File Photo

23 Aug 2021 08:29AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 08:49AM)
SEOUL :Shares of South Korea's LG Chem Ltd slid as much as 9.5per cent on Monday after General Motors Co on Friday said it would recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) at a cost of US$1 billion to address fire risks.

The Detroit company also said it would indefinitely halt sales of the EVs due to the issue and will seek reimbursement from battery supplier LG. The latest recall covers vehicles from model years 2019 through 2022.

Shares of LG Electronics Inc, which assembles cells manufactured by LG Chem's wholly-owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution (LGES) into battery modules, dropped as much as 5.8per cent in morning trade.

The broader market KOSPI was trading up 0.2per cent as of 0033 GMT.

Earlier this month, LG Electronics cut its second-quarter operating profit by more than a fifth to reflect costs for the GM recalls.

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co earlier this year said it would spend US$900 million to replace LG batteries in some 82,000 EVs due to fire risks

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

