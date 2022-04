SEOUL : South Korea's March factory output beat expectations to grow at the fastest pace in three months, government data showed on Friday.

Industrial production in March increased by a seasonally-adjusted 1.3 per cent from the previous month, marking the fastest since December 2021 and beating a median 0.2 per cent fall tipped in a Reuters survey.

On an annual basis, the output rose 3.7 per cent, compared with a 4.0 per cent growth seen in the survey.