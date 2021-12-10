Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea's POSCO to split off steel operations, become holding company
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea's POSCO to split off steel operations, become holding company

S Korea's POSCO to split off steel operations, become holding company

FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016. Picture taken on July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

10 Dec 2021 02:24PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 02:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :South Korea's POSCO said on Friday that it planned to split off its steel operations and become a holding company.

The new holding company will own the steel operation and oversee development of new businesses, it said.

The reorganisation is aimed at finding new growth businesses and enhancing shareholder value, POSCO said in a regulatory filing.

POSCO will hold a shareholder meeting on Jan. 28 and the split is expected to take place on March 1. The holding company will be called POSCO Holdings Inc.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edmund Klamann)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us