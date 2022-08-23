S. Korea's S-Oil ordered to halt production at main processing units

SEOUL : S-Oil Corp on Tuesday said it has been ordered by local fire authorities to suspend the operation of some of its processing units for 15 days due to the violation of safety management rules.

The company's regulatory filing showed the fire authority in Onsan, a town located in the city of Ulsan, ordered the company to halt production at its four main units - the No.2 and 3 crude distillation units (CDU), the Hydrocracker (HYC) unit and the No.1 Paraxylene(PX) unit - as well as four other sub-units from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15.

S-Oil said it will apply for an injunction and plans to file a lawsuit against the order.

South Korea's third-largest refiner suspended production at several processing units for few days earlier this year after a blast at its Onsan refinery that killed one person.