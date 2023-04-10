Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea's Yoon calls strategy meeting to boost chip, battery sectors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea's Yoon calls strategy meeting to boost chip, battery sectors

S Korea's Yoon calls strategy meeting to boost chip, battery sectors

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech to students at Keio University in Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

10 Apr 2023 01:51PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Monday a national strategy meeting to boost the competitiveness of the country's rechargeable battery and semiconductor sectors, a presidential spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not provide further details, but the comment came a day before the country's central bank is widely expected to leave the interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting on Tuesday to support the slowing economy.

South Korea's economy, heavily dependent on trade and chip exports, has been decelerating in the face of a weakening global economy and still-sluggish demand from neighbouring China. Local consumers are also holding back on spending after interest rate rises.

South Korean battery and chip shares rallied in early trade on Monday. LG Energy Solution shares were up 2.76 per cent as of 2:36 p.m.(0536 GMT) compared to the wider KOSPI's 0.94 per cent rise, while SK Hynix shares saw a 2.58 per cent jump.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.