S Korea's Yoon calls for supply chain cooperation as Biden visits Samsung chip plant

SEOUL : South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to a Samsung Electronics chip plant underscores the two countries' global comprehensive strategic alliance through chips.

"With today's visit, I hope that Korea-U.S. relations will be reborn as an economic and security alliance based on high-tech and supply chain cooperation," Yoon said, adding that he will not spare bold incentives and necessary support for semiconductors.

Biden arrived in South Korea on Friday, the first stop on his first trip to Asia as president.