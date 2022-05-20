Logo
S Korea's Yoon calls for supply chain cooperation as Biden visits Samsung chip plant
S Korea's Yoon calls for supply chain cooperation as Biden visits Samsung chip plant

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol after delivering remarks during a visit to a semiconductor factory at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers remarks during a visit to a semiconductor factory at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a visit to a semiconductor factory at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures next to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol after delivering remarks during a visit to a semiconductor factory at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
20 May 2022 07:24PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 07:24PM)
SEOUL : South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to a Samsung Electronics chip plant underscores the two countries' global comprehensive strategic alliance through chips.

"With today's visit, I hope that Korea-U.S. relations will be reborn as an economic and security alliance based on high-tech and supply chain cooperation," Yoon said, adding that he will not spare bold incentives and necessary support for semiconductors.

Biden arrived in South Korea on Friday, the first stop on his first trip to Asia as president.

Source: Reuters

