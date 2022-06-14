Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S Korea's Yoon pledges measures to contain inflation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S Korea's Yoon pledges measures to contain inflation

S Korea's Yoon pledges measures to contain inflation

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day at the Seoul National cemetery on June 06, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

14 Jun 2022 08:29AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 08:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged on Tuesday to use all available supply-side measures to contain inflation, which is at its highest in more than a decade and continues to exceed market expectations.

"The government plans to adopt measures from the supply side because the source of price growth comes from the supply side," Yoon told reporters after arriving at his office.

South Korea's consumer inflation for the year to May hit a near 14-year high of 5.4 per cent and is widely seen heading higher, mainly lifted by a global surge in materials and food costs.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us