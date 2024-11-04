Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S-Oil expects Q4 refining margin to regain momentum
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S-Oil expects Q4 refining margin to regain momentum

S-Oil expects Q4 refining margin to regain momentum

FILE PHOTO: A giant banners welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to South Korea hangs on S-Oil headquarter building in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

04 Nov 2024 01:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's S-Oil, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco, on Monday said it expects fourth-quarter regional refining margin to regain momentum from seasonal demand growth under limited supply conditions.

Over the July-September period, the refiner said it operated the crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 669,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 93.3 per cent of capacity, the same level as in the first half of 2024.

S-Oil said in an earnings presentation that it plans to shut its No.1 CDU in the fourth quarter for scheduled maintenance.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement