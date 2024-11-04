S-Oil expects Q4 refining margin to regain momentum

SEOUL : South Korea's S-Oil, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco, on Monday said it expects fourth-quarter regional refining margin to regain momentum from seasonal demand growth under limited supply conditions.

Over the July-September period, the refiner said it operated the crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 669,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 93.3 per cent of capacity, the same level as in the first half of 2024.

S-Oil said in an earnings presentation that it plans to shut its No.1 CDU in the fourth quarter for scheduled maintenance.