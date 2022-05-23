Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S-Oil resumes production at No.2 RFCC after fire incident -filing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S-Oil resumes production at No.2 RFCC after fire incident -filing

23 May 2022 05:51PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 06:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's S-Oil Corp said on Monday it has resumed production at its No.2 residue fluidized catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit after a blast at its Onsan refinery that killed one person last week.

South Korea's third-largest refiner said it plans to resume production at its No.1 paraxylene (PX) unit after scheduled maintenance between June 8 and July 15, the refiner said in a filing.

The refiner, which is majority owned by Saudi Aramco, had suspended output at its units in the city of Ulsan as a precaution since they were near the resulting fire.

The refiner also suspended production of several processing units in Osnan, a move that raised concerns about gasoline supplies in the Asian markets and drove refining margins for gasoline to a record high of $37.27 a barrel on Friday.

S-Oil exports gasoline mainly to Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Philippines, according to data from energy consultancy Vortexa.

"Although the S-Oil outage is significant, South Korea will still have a lot to export since there are other big refineries in the area," a Singapore-based trade source said, adding that Asia's cracks for gasoline have already been trading at high levels due to tight supplies.

(This story has been refiled to remove superfluous word 'on' from headline)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us