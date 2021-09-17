Logo
Safaricom confirms US$ 300 million Kenya Power smart meter proposal
Safaricom confirms US$ 300 million Kenya Power smart meter proposal

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Safaricom shop, a mobile telecommunication provider in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis/File Photo

17 Sep 2021 05:39PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 05:37PM)
NAIROBI : Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom,, said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to Kenya Power for the installation of a US$300 million smart meter system at the utility, confirming documents seen by Reuters.

The telecoms firm said in a statement it was now waiting for feedback from the state utility, adding that it would install and operate the smart meter system for eight years before transferring it to Kenya Power.

The state-controlled utility, which is the main power distributor in the East African nation, suffers from annual power system losses of 23.46per cent on its transmission network, well above the global benchmark of 15per cent.

The system proposed by Safaricom, will use the Internet of Things, an advanced Internet technology that allows real time monitoring of the grid, to cut the losses by eight percentage points in two years, it said in the documents.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

