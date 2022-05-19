Logo
Safe-haven dollar eases after Wednesday's jump, but risk sentiment remains fragile
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

19 May 2022 10:36AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 10:36AM)
TOKYO : Safe-haven currencies, including the dollar, eased on Thursday, pausing for breath after big gains the previous session as Wall Street stocks tumbled amid mounting concerns that aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and other global central banks could choke growth.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, edged 0.05 per cent lower to 103.74, after a 0.55 per cent jump overnight that ended a three-day losing streak.

The yen slipped, with the dollar adding 0.21 per cent to 128.495 yen after a 0.86 per cent tumble on Wednesday.

The Swiss franc continued to strengthen, with the dollar losing a further 0.13 per cent to 0.9869 franc, following a 0.6 per cent slide.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was steady around 2.89 per cent in Tokyo trading after dropping from as high as 3.015 per cent in the prior session.

Despite the pause in the safe haven rally, sentiment remained fragile with Asian stocks sliding and U.S. futures pointing lower, a day after a 4 per cent drop for the S&P 500 and a 5 per cent plunge for the Nasdaq.

Poor U.S. housing data on Wednesday added to slowdown concerns, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell had ratcheted up the hawkish rhetoric the previous day by saying the U.S. monetary authority would push interest rates as high as needed to stem a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy.

Powell's stance "makes it hard to achieve a 'soft landing' for the U.S. economy given the long lags between changes in monetary policy and changes in inflation," Joseph Capurso, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney, wrote in a client note. "The darkening outlook for the U.S. economy supports the USD and safe-haven currencies."

The euro recovered some ground, adding 0.25 per cent to $1.0489 after Wednesday's 0.84 per cent slump.

The Aussie rose 0.14 per cent to $0.6965 - shaking off a smaller-than-forecast increase in jobs for last month - but the currency had slumped 1.05 per cent on Wednesday.

Sterling remained under pressure, trading little changed at $1.2343 after dropping 1.2 per cent overnight as a surge in U.K. inflation to a 40-year record fostered worries for a sharp economic slowdown.

Source: Reuters

