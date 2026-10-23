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Safety company acknowledges hack seven months after breach exposed millions of crime tips
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Safety company acknowledges hack seven months after breach exposed millions of crime tips

Safety company acknowledges hack seven months after breach exposed millions of crime tips

The word "Hacker" and PHP code are displayed on a screen in this illustration taken on October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Oct 2026 09:16PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2026 12:35AM)
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WASHINGTON, Oct 23 : Safety company Navigate360 on Friday acknowledged hackers had broken into one of its systems and copied months' worth of data, seven months after a widely publicized breach exposed millions of crime tips. 

In a statement, Navigate360 said names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other sensitive information had potentially been exposed.

Here are some details:

• In March, a hacker calling themselves "Internet Yiff Machine" said they had broken into tip intelligence platform P3 Global ​Intel, an arm of Navigate360, and stolen 93 gigabytes ​of data, including 8 million confidential tips.

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• At the time, Navigate360 said it was investigating "whether we have experienced an incident" and declined further comment.

• In recent days, government officials in places such as Nevada and Canada have been quoted in the media as saying Navigate360 had only given them partial information about the breach despite repeated requests.

• Police forces in Ontario suspended their use of the service after a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation report found that hundreds of thousands of Canadian tipsters had been exposed in the breach.

• Navigate360 did not immediately respond to a Reuters question seeking additional details about the hack or the timing of its announcement.

Source: Reuters
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