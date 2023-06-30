Logo
Business

SAIC's MG Motor brand launches new electric vehicle leasing offer in France
Business

SAIC's MG Motor brand launches new electric vehicle leasing offer in France

SAIC's MG Motor brand launches new electric vehicle leasing offer in France

An MG Motor logo is seen during an electric vehicle launch event in Mexico City, Mexico Apr 20, 2023. (Image: REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan)

30 Jun 2023 04:45PM (Updated: 30 Jun 2023 05:09PM)
PARIS: MG Motor, owned by Chinese company SAIC Motor, on Friday (Jun 30) announced a new leasing offer whereby drivers in France can get for €99 (US$107.6) a month its MG4 electric car, matching a scheme the French government would like to see benefiting cars made in Europe.

The offer runs from Jul 1 through to Aug 31 and is done in conjunction with MG Motor's French banking partner Credit Agricole Consumer Finance. It is based on people getting a "super bonus" incentive of €7,000 for low income buyers and also includes a €2,500 public aid paid in exchange for scrapping an old thermal engine car.

MG Motor's offer comes as major car companies from around the word compete in the electric car market, which is forecast to grow rapidly as customers ditch older models given current trends to protect the environment.

The brand calls it its own "social leasing" offer, in reference to a scheme the French government is working on to make electric vehicles more affordable. It has been delayed several times because the French authorities fear it would benefit mainly to Asian brands.

According to a government source, it should be unveiled later this year and implemented in 2024, when the first European made affordable electric cars will come to the market, such as the Citroen e-C3 from Stellantis and the Renault R5.

The MG4, imported from China, was ranked as the 5th most sold EV in France in May, according to the French electric mobility association Avere-France.

Source: Reuters/px

