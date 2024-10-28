Logo
SAIC's IM Motors kicks off level 2 plus autonomous driving road testing in Europe
SAIC's IM Motors kicks off level 2 plus autonomous driving road testing in Europe

FILE PHOTO: People stand under the logo of IM Motors, an electric vehicle (EV) brand jointly founded by SAIC Motor, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba Group, during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

28 Oct 2024 05:14PM
BEIJING : IM Motors, a premium electric vehicle brand of Chinese state-owned SAIC, has started level 2 plus autonomous driving road testing in the European market, according to a company statement on Monday.

IM Motors, which works with autonomous driving technology developer Momenta, said the road testing creates the first navigate on autopilot without a map capability for its smart driving to be on the road in overseas markets.

The company didn't give specifics about which European markets its level 2 plus on-road resting has been available.

Source: Reuters

