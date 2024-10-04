SAIC's MG France: will stick to EV prices in 2024, regardless of outcome of EU vote

PARIS : SAIC unit MG Motor France won't change the price tags of its electric vehicles this year regardless of the outcome of a closely-watched European Union vote on possible tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles, the company said.

EU members face a pivotal vote on Friday on whether to impose tariffs of up to 45 per cent on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, which risks retaliation from Beijing.

MG Motor France said in a statement such tariffs would be 'excessive' and hamper Europe's green transition.