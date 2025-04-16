Logo
Business

SAIC's new EV brand co-developed with Huawei to launch first model this autumn
Business

FILE PHOTO: SAIC Motor logo is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Apr 2025 04:41PM
BEIJING :Chinese automaker SAIC's new electric vehicle brand co-developed with technology conglomerate Huawei has been named Shangjie, with the first model to be launched in the autumn, Huawei's consumer business chairman Richard Yu said on Wednesday.

SAIC and Huawei are cooperating on issues including styling design, intelligent cockpit and smart driving technology, manufacturing, and sales and service, SAIC said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that the joint EV brand will have an operations and technology team of more than 5,000 people.

Source: Reuters
