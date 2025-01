Security company SailPoint on Friday made public its paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States.

Ebullient equity markets, falling interest rates and hopes of a friendlier market environment for deals under the incoming Trump administration has rejuvenated the U.S. IPO market.

SailPoint will list its shares on the Nasdaq Global market under the ticker symbol "SAIL".

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are underwriters to the IPO.