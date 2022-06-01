Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Saipem sells drilling onshore business to KCA Deutag for $550 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Saipem sells drilling onshore business to KCA Deutag for $550 million

01 Jun 2022 01:32PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 01:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italian energy services group Saipem said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its drilling onshore business to British-based oil drilling contractor KCA Deutag (KCAD) for $550 million.

As part of the deal - which takes the Italian company further in the achievement of its capital structure and liquidity objectives - Saipem will also get a 10 per cent stake in the combined entity, it said in a statement.

Saipem operates its drilling onshore business outside Italy, with a focus in the Middle East and Americas and a portfolio of 83 proprietary land rigs, it added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us