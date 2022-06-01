Saipem sells drilling onshore business to KCA Deutag for $550 million

MILAN : Italian energy services group Saipem said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its drilling onshore business to British-based oil drilling contractor KCA Deutag (KCAD) for $550 million.

As part of the deal - which takes the Italian company further in the achievement of its capital structure and liquidity objectives - Saipem will also get a 10 per cent stake in the combined entity, it said in a statement.

Saipem operates its drilling onshore business outside Italy, with a focus in the Middle East and Americas and a portfolio of 83 proprietary land rigs, it added.