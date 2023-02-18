Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Salesforce, activist investor Elliott may soon reach deal - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Salesforce, activist investor Elliott may soon reach deal - source

Salesforce, activist investor Elliott may soon reach deal - source

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Salesforce is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

18 Feb 2023 12:19AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 12:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc and activist investor Elliott Management Corp may soon reach a deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Elliott recently made a multi-million dollar investment in Salesforce and planned to nominate several director candidates at the company, Reuters reported in January.

Salesforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Shares of the stock were down 2.4 per cent in trading on Friday; the stock has lost more than 20 per cent of its value in the last 52 weeks, trailing the S&P 500.

The news was first reported by CNBC.

Earlier this year, Salesforce, which is valued at $168 billion, said it planned to cut jobs by 10 per cent and close some offices after rapid pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce.

Late last month, the company appointed the chief executive of hedge fund ValueAct Capital, Mason Morfit, Mastercard finance chief Sachin Mehra and former chief executive of Carnival Corp Arnold Donald to its board.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.