Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: Salesforce logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 Sep 2025 04:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Salesforce beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, fueled by steady demand for its Agentforce platform and enterprise software products, and announced a $20 billion increase to its existing share buyback program.

The cloud software provider's increase in the share repurchase program brings the total to $50 billion.

Salesforce has adopted artificial intelligence on a wide scale, integrating it into the various cloud services and creating an AI agent platform to automate tasks in a bid to streamline operations and boost margins.

The company's revenue for the quarter was $10.24 billion, compared with the analysts' average expectation of $10.14 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement