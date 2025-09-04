Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

Salesforce beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, fueled by steady demand for its Agentforce platform and enterprise software products, and announced a $20 billion increase to its existing share buyback program.

The cloud software provider's increase in the share repurchase program brings the total to $50 billion.

Salesforce has adopted artificial intelligence on a wide scale, integrating it into the various cloud services and creating an AI agent platform to automate tasks in a bid to streamline operations and boost margins.

The company's revenue for the quarter was $10.24 billion, compared with the analysts' average expectation of $10.14 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.