Salesforce to buy AI agent platform Fin for about $3.6 billion

June 15 : Salesforce said on Monday it had signed an agreement to buy autonomous AI agent platform Fin for about $3.6 billion.

The deal strengthens Salesforce's Agentforce platform, as technology firms compete to roll out usage-based autonomous digital workers across enterprises.

Following completion, Salesforce and Fin will expand options for deploying AI agents in customer service, allowing customers to incorporate them with existing systems, the companies said.

Fin makes an AI customer agent that handles support questions across live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's fiscal year 2027, and no change is expected to the company's forecast and capital return program.