Logo
Logo

Business

Salesforce to buy AI agent platform Fin for about $3.6 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Salesforce to buy AI agent platform Fin for about $3.6 billion

Salesforce to buy AI agent platform Fin for about $3.6 billion

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Salesforce is displayed at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026: Retail's Big Show, in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

15 Jun 2026 08:25PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2026 08:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 15 : Salesforce said on Monday it had signed an agreement to buy autonomous AI agent platform Fin for about $3.6 billion.

The deal strengthens Salesforce's Agentforce platform, as technology firms compete to roll out usage-based autonomous digital workers across enterprises.

Following completion, Salesforce and Fin will expand options for deploying AI agents in customer service, allowing customers to incorporate them with existing systems, the companies said.

Fin makes an AI customer agent that handles support questions across live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's fiscal year 2027, and no change is expected to the company's forecast and capital return program.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement