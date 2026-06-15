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Salesforce deepens AI automation push with $3.6 billion Fin buyout
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Salesforce deepens AI automation push with $3.6 billion Fin buyout

Salesforce deepens AI automation push with $3.6 billion Fin buyout

FILE PHOTO: Signage for Salesforce is displayed at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026: Retail's Big Show, in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

15 Jun 2026 08:25PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2026 10:45PM)
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June 15 : Salesforce on Monday said it will buy autonomous AI agent platform Fin for about $3.6 billion, bolstering its Agentforce offering as the business software provider deepens its focus on automation.

The acquisition marks Salesforce's latest bet to accelerate its AI transition amid a wider industry shift toward autonomous agents.

Salesforce has been reinventing itself as an AI-agent company through Agentforce, which more than tripled annual recurring revenue to $1.2 billion in the first quarter.

The company's $8 billion acquisition of AI-powered data management platform Informatica in May 2025 marked its return to large deals to strengthen data and automation capabilities.

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Fin's offering includes an AI agent that handles customer support queries across channels, including live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack.

It counts firms such as Anthropic, Kalshi and Doordash among its customers.

"By joining forces with Salesforce, we can deploy it (Fin) far and wide at a rate far faster than we could have ever achieved on our own," Fin CEO Eoghan McCabe said.

After the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of its current fiscal year, Salesforce said customers will have more ways to deploy AI agents in customer service operations, including options suited to small and midsize businesses.

Shares of Salesforce edged higher in volatile trading but are down over 30 per cent so far this year, as investor concerns over AI disrupting traditional software demand weighed on outlook and revenue forecasts overall.

Source: Reuters
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