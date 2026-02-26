Salesforce forecasts annual revenue below estimates, shares fall

Feb 25 : Salesforce forecast fiscal 2027 revenue below Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, signaling sluggish spending on enterprise business software as it invests heavily in its artificial intelligence platform to drive up demand.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company fell nearly 4 per cent in extended trading, having lost over 28 per cent this year.

It expects annual revenue in the range of $45.80 billion to $46.20 billion, with the midpoint coming in slightly below an estimate of $46.06 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The forecast shows that demand for business software has remained under pressure from global economic uncertainty as companies pare back tech budgets, choosing to focus on essential spending and cost-cutting.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

As Salesforce pours billions into machine learning, investors are worried that the development of new technology from startups could disrupt traditional software operations.

The cloud software provider raised its 2030 revenue forecast to $63 billion, up from its October projection of more than $60 billion, citing agentic AI as a catalyst for growth.

It also announced a $50 billion share repurchase program.

Salesforce reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.20 billion, coming in slightly ahead of an estimate of $11.18 billion.