Business

Salesforce forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates
Salesforce forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

A logo of Salesforce is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

31 Aug 2023 04:21AM
Salesforce projected third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as it benefits from a recent price hike and resilient demand for its cloud and business software offerings in an uncertain economy.

The company said it expects revenue to be between $8.70 billion and $8.72 billion in the current quarter, compared with estimates of $8.66 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company rose 6.4 per cent in after-hours trading.

The results fan optimism about a recovery in technology spending in the second half of 2023 after earnings from major cloud players including Amazon.com and Alphabet-owned Google suggested that the slowdown was at an end.

Salesforce has also tried to buttress demand by rolling out artificial intelligence offerings such as Tableau and Slack, after it invested billions of dollars over the past few years in developing such tools.

Source: Reuters

