Salesforce to invest US$4 billion in its UK business
Salesforce to invest US$4 billion in its UK business

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 03:54PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2023 04:02PM)
LONDON: Salesforce will invest US$4 billion in its UK business in the next five years, the US software company said on Thursday (Jun 29), with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling it a "ringing endorsement of our economy".

The company said it was experiencing rapid growth in Britain as companies invest in their digital transformations and artificial intelligence.

"Salesforce’s major investment in its UK business over the next five years is a ringing endorsement of our economy,” Sunak said in the statement released by the NYSE-listed company.

Source: Reuters/zl

