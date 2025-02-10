Logo
Business

Salesforce plans $500 million in AI-related investments in Saudi Arabia


Salesforce plans $500 million in AI-related investments in Saudi Arabia

Salesforce plans $500 million in AI-related investments in Saudi Arabia

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

10 Feb 2025 11:38PM
Cloud software seller Salesforce said on Monday that it plans to invest $500 million in Saudi Arabia related to artificial intelligence, as countries compete to secure investments in the nascent but critical technology.

As part of the investment, Salesforce will introduce Hyperforce, its platform architecture delivered through a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, in the country.

There has been a spate of announcements of new investments in AI, as eagerness to strongly regulate the nascent technology has waned, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump revoked his predecessor's 2023 executive order that had put guardrails around the technology.

Salesforce will also partner with Capgemini, Deloitte, Globant, IBM, and PwC to expand the use of Agentforce, its product for customer service agents. It will also provide support in Arabic language for its AI-related product suite.

The company made the announcement on Thursday at Saudi's global tech event, LEAP 2025, where the country attracted $14.9 biilion worth of new AI investments.

Earlier this month, Salesforce said it planned to setting up a regional headquarters in Riyadh and upskill 30,000 Saudi citizens by 2030.

Source: Reuters
