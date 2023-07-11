Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Salesforce to raise prices of some cloud products from August
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Salesforce to raise prices of some cloud products from August

Salesforce to raise prices of some cloud products from August

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Salesforce is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

11 Jul 2023 09:21PM (Updated: 11 Jul 2023 09:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Salesforce will raise prices for some of its cloud and marketing tools by an average 9 per cent from August, the maker of software for customer relations management said, sending its shares up nearly 4 per cent in early trading on Tuesday.

Its first price hike in seven years comes at a time when Salesforce and several other technology companies are increasing their spending to include generative artificial intelligence (AI) to their products and services.

The company has over the past seven years invested more than $20 billion in research and development to add new features, including generative AI tools, to its software.

The price hike also comes as revenues from cloud services that grew at a scorching pace during the pandemic lockdown have started to slow.

Growth at big cloud players such as Microsoft, Amazon.com and Alphabet has come under pressure as enterprise clients look to optimize their cloud spending amid rising cost of borrowing.

The new prices for Tableau, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Industries will cover new and existing customers, Salesforce said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.