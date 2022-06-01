Logo
Salesforce raises 2023 profit forecast despite tough business conditions
FILE PHOTO: People pass by the Salesforce Tower and Salesforce.com offices in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

01 Jun 2022 04:23AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 05:36AM)
Salesforce raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast after it beat quarterly revenue estimates on strong demand for business software as companies increasingly adopt hybrid work models.

The San-Francisco-based company's shares rose about 7 per cent in extended trading after having fallen about 37 per cent this year as investors moved out of growth stocks on a series of bad news including high inflation in the United States and the Ukraine crisis.

Despite inflation climbing to a four-decade high and tapering consumer demand across a range of sectors, many companies spent generously on software to improve efficiencies and incorporate modern-day work-flows including hybrid-work.

The company's profit forecast raise is a big positive as this is a key area of investor focus, especially in the current market environment, said William Blair & Company analyst Arjun Bhatia.

The company increased its adjusted profit estimate for the year to US$4.75 per share, from its prior forecast of US$4.63 per share.

In the last two quarters, the company has logged more than a 25 per cent jump in revenue, but operating margins fell sharply as costs rose.

The company marginally lowered its revenue estimates for the fiscal year ending January 2023 to US$31.7 billion to US$31.8 billion, from its earlier forecast of US$32 billion to US$32.1 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share in the quarter ended Apr 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of 94 cents.

Net income fell to US$28 million from US$469 million, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24 per cent to US$7.41 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters

