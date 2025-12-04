Salesforce raises annual forecasts as AI software adoption picks up steam

Dec 3 : Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted profit forecasts on Wednesday, anticipating growth from its artificial intelligence agent platform due to strong enterprise demand, sending its shares up around 5 per cent in extended trading.

The forecast signals that monetization for the company's Agentforce platform is picking up pace as enterprises gravitate towards autonomous AI to streamline and automate repetitive and administrative tasks.

"Our Agentforce and Data 360 products are the momentum drivers, hitting nearly $1.4 billion in ARR—an explosive 114 per cent year-over-year gain," said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

AI agents, which can operate autonomously and take decisions, have seen strong adoption among Big Tech stalwarts including Oracle , as they look for ways to maximize operational efficiencies and boost profit margins.

Agentforce ARR surpassed half a billion dollars in the third quarter, more than quadrupling from a year ago.

While Salesforce invests billions in bolstering its AI efforts, investors have been on the heels of the company to show returns on the hefty amounts put into the technology amid fears of a bubble in the tech industry.

In October, Salesforce forecast revenue of more than $60 billion in 2030, above market estimates, as it works to expand adoption of its AI-powered cloud suite.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $41.45 billion to $41.55 billion, compared with its prior forecast of between $41.1 billion and $41.3 billion.

Salesforce raised its annual adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $11.75 and $11.77, compared with its earlier expectation of between $11.33 and $11.37.

It reported third-quarter revenue of $10.26 billion, slightly missing estimates of $10.27 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.