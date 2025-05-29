Salesforce raises annual revenue forecast

Salesforce raised its revenue forecast for fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, as the enterprise software provider ramps up monetization of its artificial intelligence agents in a bid to reinvigorate growth.

Shares of the company rose over 4 per cent in extended trading.

The company expects revenue to be between $41 billion and $41.3 billion, compared with its prior forecast range of $40.5 billion to $40.9 billion.

Cloud spending from major enterprises has remained resilient even amid global macroeconomic uncertainty over the past few months, as companies invest heavily in artificial intelligence to modernize their digital infrastructure.

For Salesforce, higher cloud spending bodes well for its efforts to ramp up monetization for its AI agent platform, Agentforce, as it bets big on the rise of agentic technology to spur adoption of its software offerings.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $9.83 billion, beating estimates of $9.75 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.