Salesforce raises annual revenue forecast

Dec 3 : Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast on Wednesday, anticipating growth from its artificial intelligence agent platform due to strong enterprise demand, sending its shares up around 4 per cent in extended trading.

The business software provider now expects revenue in the range of $41.45 billion to $41.55 billion, compared with its prior forecast of between $41.1 billion and $41.3 billion.

The forecast signal that monetization for the company's Agentforce platform is picking up pace as enterprises gravitate towards autonomous AI to streamline and automate repetitive and administrative tasks.

"Our Agentforce and Data 360 products are the momentum drivers, hitting nearly $1.4 billion in ARR—an explosive 114 per cent year-over-year gain," said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $10.26 billion, slightly missing estimates of $10.27 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.