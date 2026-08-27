Salesforce raises annual revenue forecasts, expands AI partnership with Anthropic

Aug 26 : Salesforce lifted its full-year revenue forecast and announced an expanded partnership with AI giant Anthropic on Wednesday, sending the enterprise software company's shares up 14 per cent in extended trading.

The companies' new "Claudeforce" initiative will integrate Anthropic's Claude AI models across Salesforce's workplace applications, building on their June partnership where an AI agent was added to the business software company's Slack app.

Salesforce has been gaining traction with AI-powered tools and autonomous agents that can automate sales, service, and marketing tasks — an area the company sees as a major growth driver for the future.

"We're seeing incredible demand for our AI and data products, with annual recurring revenue about to cross $4 billion," said CEO Marc Benioff.

Products such as Headless 360 and Slackbot have created new ways for users to access traditional Salesforce applications and data, helping customers extract more value from their information, said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO of industry analyst firm Valoir.

The company now expects fiscal 2027 revenue between $46.1 billion and $46.4 billion, compared with its prior outlook range of $45.9 billion to $46.2 billion.

It also raised its annual adjusted earnings per share forecast to be between $16.67 and $16.71, reflecting a reduction in share count, from its earlier outlook range of $14.06 to $14.12 apiece.

Salesforce sees third quarter revenue in the range of $11.42 billion to $11.5 billion, slightly above analysts' estimates of $11.41 billion.

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 31 grew 11 per cent to $11.35 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $11.32 billion.