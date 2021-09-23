Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Salesforce raises full-year revenue outlook on hybrid work boost
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Salesforce raises full-year revenue outlook on hybrid work boost

Salesforce raises full-year revenue outlook on hybrid work boost

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo

23 Sep 2021 07:54PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 07:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Salesforce.com Inc on Thursday raised its full-year revenue forecast, as the pandemic-led shift to hybrid work fueled demand for its cloud-based software.

Shares of the company were up 2.4per cent at US$265.4 in premarket trading.

The business software maker's revenue has gone from strength to strength over the past year, with the rise of automation and artificial intelligence likely to keep that momentum going.

A slew of deals, including the purchase of workplace messaging app Slack, has also helped Salesforce fend off competition from legacy players like Oracle, Microsoft and German competitor SAP.

The company now expects fiscal full-year 2022 sales between US$26.25 billion and US$26.35 billion, up from its previous forecast of US$26.2 billion to US$26.3 billion.

Salesforce also expects fiscal year 2023 revenue of US$31.65 billion to US$31.80 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$31.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us