Salesforce rival Freshworks valued at over US$ 12 billion as shares climb in debut

-Business software company Freshworks Inc's shares opened nearly 21per cent above the initial public offering (IPO) price in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Salesforce.com rival a valuation of US$12.2 billion.

The stock opened at US$43.50 per share, compared with its IPO price of US$36 per share.

Freshworks joins a wave of listings from the software and technology sector, most of which have been welcomed by investors who see room for growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic as more companies embracing hybrid work drive up demand for such products.

On Tuesday, the company priced its IPO US$2 above the top end of the range to raise US$1.03 billion. The San Mateo, California-based firm had raised its price range, aiming to sell 28.5 million shares between US$32 and US$34 each.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters for the offering.

