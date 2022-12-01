Salesforce says Bret Taylor to step down as co-CEO

:Salesforce Inc said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer, sending its shares down 5 per cent in extended trading.

The company said Marc Benioff would take the role of chief executive officer.

Separately, Salesforce also raised its annual profit forecast, betting on resilient demand for its cloud-based software as more businesses transform to a hybrid work model.

A diverse portfolio of products including its Customer 360 platform and the newly acquired workplace messaging app Slack have helped Salesforce attract customers at a time when digital transformation is becoming a priority, even as businesses are bracing for a broader economic downturn.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 was $7.84 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $7.82 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $4.92 and $4.94, compared with $4.71 to $4.73 forecast earlier.