Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Salesforce says Elliott will not nominate directors to board
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Salesforce says Elliott will not nominate directors to board

Salesforce says Elliott will not nominate directors to board

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

27 Mar 2023 04:05PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 04:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Salesforce Inc said on Monday activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to not proceed with director nominations to the board of the cloud-based software provider, due to its strong earnings and 2024 transformation initiatives.

"Salesforce and Elliott have committed to continue the productive working relationship they have developed together," a joint statement from the companies said.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported Elliott nominated a slate of directors to Salesforce's board.

Around the same time Salesforce gave an upbeat full-year profit forecast and doubled its share repurchase to $20 billion, placating activist investors pushing for changes amid slowing growth.

Elliott unveiled its multi-billion dollar stake in Salesforce January. Other hedge funds with stakes include Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital Partners, Jeff Smith's Starboard Value, ValueAct Capital and Third Point.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.