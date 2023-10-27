Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges 'mistakes' but testifies he did not defraud anyone

NEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried, testifying in his own defence at his fraud trial on Friday (Oct 27), acknowledged that a "lot of people got hurt" when the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded collapsed, but said he did not defraud anyone or take customer funds.

Shortly after taking the witness stand in Manhattan federal court, Bankman-Fried said he made "a number of small mistakes and a number of larger mistakes" while running the now-bankrupt exchange. The biggest mistake, he said, was not implementing a dedicated risk management team.

"We thought that we might be able to build the best product on the market," Bankman-Fried said. "It turned out basically the opposite of that. A lot of people got hurt - customers, employees - and the company ended up in bankruptcy."

Prosecutors accuse Bankman-Fried of using FTX customer funds to prop up his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, make speculative venture investments and donate more than US$100 million to US political campaigns. He also faces charges of scheming to cheat Alameda's lenders and FTX investors.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy brought in Dec 2022, one month after FTX declared bankruptcy following a wave of customer withdrawals.

Prosecutors say he directed that Alameda be given special trading privileges on FTX, such as a US$65 billion line of credit and an exemption from having its positions liquidated if it posted losses. They say those privileges allowed Alameda to siphon deposits from the exchange's unsuspecting customers.

Responding to questions posed by his defence lawyer Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried gave long-winded answers and spoke in calm, measured tones as he disputed that narrative. He said Alameda was a "market maker" that served to boost volume on FTX and thus could borrow money from the exchange to make trades.

Bankman-Fried said he grew concerned about the potential for an "erroneous" liquidation of Alameda's assets, which would be "catastrophic" for the platform. He said he directed two FTX computer programmers, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, to implement a feature to prevent this from happening.

"It was scary," Bankman-Fried said. "This was something that presented systematic risk."

Prosecutors will have the chance to question that account when they cross-examine the 31-year-old former billionaire.