Samsung appliance workers to stage a rally protesting chip workers' wage deal

SEOUL, July 6 : Workers in Samsung Electronics' smartphone, television and home appliance division will stage a rally on July 16, their union said, to protest the big bonuses the company's chip workers have negotiated.

• Workers in the company's booming semiconductor division recently won a wage deal led by another union.

• The non-chip division's workers are expected to receive a bonus of 6 million won ($3,900) in treasury shares for 2026, compared to up to 600 million won for those at the semiconductor division, Yonhap News Agency said.

• Roughly 2,000 or 3,000 workers are expected to participate in the rally near Samsung's headquarters in Suwon, Yonhap reported, citing the largest union for workers in the company's mobiles and consumer electronics division said.

• The union has about 28,000 members.

• Samsung is expected to flag its operating profit surged about 18-fold from a year earlier in the second quarter, when it releases its earnings estimate for the April-June quarter on Tuesday.

($1 = 1,529.3000 won)