Samsung begins HBM4 chip shipments

SEOUL, Feb 12 : Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that it has started shipping the latest high-bandwidth memory chips, HBM4, as the chipmaker races to catch up with rivals in supplying to Nvidia.

The global race to build AI data centers has fuelled demand for HBM, a type of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) that helps process massive amounts of data generated by complex artificial intelligence applications.

Samsung, the world's top memory chipmaker, had been slow in responding to the advanced AI chip market, lagging behind rivals in supplying previous-generation HBM chips.

Samsung shares ended up 6.4 per cent on Thursday.